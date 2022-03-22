IKM-Manning girls participate in BVU Indoor meet

The IKM-Manning girls’ track and field team competed at the Buena Vista University Indoor on Friday at Storm Lake.

Pacing the girls was Taylor Beckendorf, who placed second overall in the high jump with an effort of four feet, six inches.

Madalyn Snyder finished fifth overall in the long jump with a leap of 14-2 1/4.

IKM-Manning’s 4x400 relay team of Beckendorf, Aliksa McGinn, Snyder and Kaitlynn Spoelstra ran fifth in 4:43.92.

The Wolves’ distance medley relay foursome of Sofia Fernandez, Amber Halbur, Snyder and Emily Albertsen took home seventh in 4:58.77.

Fernandez also placed eighth in the long jump at 14-0 1/2.

And, the 4x200 relay team of Halbur, Snyder, Emmie Ring and Fernandez wound up eighth in 2:01.01.

IKM-Manning’s Albertsen and Morgan Hanson also finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the 1,500-meter run in times of 5:49 and 5:51.