IKM-Manning girls place fifth at Riverside Invitational

The IKM-Manning girls rang up 50 team points and placed fifth out of 13 schools at the Riverside Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday at Oakland.

Underwood took home the team championship with 168 points.

The hosts of Oakland Riverside was runnerup to the Eagles with 90 points. AHST/Walnut finished third with 86 points.

Alexa Ahrenholtz paced IKM-Manning, as she was in on three first-place finishes, including a pair of gold individual performances in the high jump (four feet, 10 inches) and 100-meter dash (13.80 seconds).

Ahrenholtz also ran on the winning 1,600 medley relay team.

The foursome of Maddie Snyder, Amber Halbur, Ahrenholtz and Bianca Cadwell crossed first in 4:53.54.

The Wolves’ sprint medley relay team featuring Snyder, Halbur, Ahrenholtz and Cadwell ran second in 2:03.03.

IKM-Manning’s shuttle hurdle relay team of Jessica Christensen, Halbur, Abbie Neiheisel and Snyder placed third in 1:24.81.