IKM-Manning girls pull away from Boyer Valley in non-league matchup

Morgan Hanson sank six three-point baskets and scored a team-high 25 points, as the IKM-Manning girls picked up a 57-44 nonconference basketball victory over Boyer Valley on Thursday night at Manning.

The win was the second in a row for IKM-Manning, which improved to 7-11 overall.

The loss, on the other hand, was the fourth straight for Larry Neilsen’s BV club that fell to 6-13 overall on the season.

The two schools played pretty much even in the first half, as IKM-Manning led 14-13 after one quarter and 27-23 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 13-5 over the final six minutes of the period.

The hosts broke the game open in the third quarter, as Gene Rasmussen’s squad began with a 17-4 run en route to outscoring BV 21-8 overall to take a 48-31 lead into the fourth.

BV never got closer than 13 points over the final eight minutes of play.

Hanson scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half, draining four of her six trifectas after halftime.

Macie Doyel netted 13 points, including 11 in the first half alone on the strength of three long-range bombs.

Mabel Langel was the third Wolves’ player to reach double figures with 12 points, including eight in the second half.

Abby Neiheisel also had six points for the winners, while Taylor Ferneding had two.

BV played a little shorthanded on Thursday night, as regular starters Leah Cooper and Kristen Neilsen were out due to illness.

Talia Burkhart paced the Lady Bulldogs with a double-double effort of 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with three steals and two assists.

Lauren Malone added eight points, three steals and two assists. She scored all eight of her points in the second half.

Ava Ten Eyck had six points, four boards and two steals.

Jessica O’Day chipped in with four points and 10 boards.

Maria Puck had three points, four assists and two steals. Mariah Falkena also had three points and two boards.