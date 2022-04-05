IKM-Manning girls run eighth at Audubon Early Bird

After their first track and field meet being canceled at Lake City, the IKM-Manning girls were able to take part in the Audubon Early Bird on Friday.

The Wolves netted 37 points for eighth in the final team standings.

Emily Albertsen paced IKM-Manning with a second-place in the 1,500-meter run in a personal-best time of five minutes, 39.47 seconds.

The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Emmie Ring, Kaitlynn Spoelstra, Raegan Garrison and Hannah McKinney placed fourth in 11:35.53.

Ring’s split 800 time of 2:40 was a personal-best for her, according to IKM-Manning coach Emma Konkler.

The shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relay teams both placed fifth on the day.

The shuttle hurdle team of Abby Neiheisel, Amber Halbur, Ring and Madelyn Snyder ran 1:19.46, while the 4x400 foursome of Alikxa McGinn, McKinney, Neiheisel and Ring ran a clocking of 1:59.76.

The Wolves’ distance medley relay team of Sofia Fernandez, Snyder, Taylor Beckendorf and Bianca Cadwell ran sixth in 4:58.36.

Julianna Stribe took seventh in both the 800-meter run (2:44.21) and 1,500 meters (6:00.00).

The 4x100 relay team of Halbur, Fernandez, Neiheisel and Cadwell also ran seventh in 55.95.