IKM-Manning girls run fifth at Neola

The IKM-Manning girls garnered 53 team points and placed fifth at the Tri-Center Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Neola.

Emily Albertsen had the top finish, placing second overall in the 3,000-meter run in 12 minutes, 21.39 seconds.

Julianna Stribe placed third in the 800-meter run in 2:50.87.

The Wolves took third in the 4x800, distance medley, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x800 team of Bianca Cadwell, Emmie Ring, Stribe and Hannah McKinney ran 11:22.94.

The distance medley foursome of Cadwell, McKinney, Taylor Beckendorf and Stribe turned in a time of 4:57.46.

The 4x200 team of Audrey Meneough, Lauren Greving, Raegan Garrison and Brianna Rosonke took third in 2:00.61, while the 4x400 foursome of Beckendorf, Madelyn Snyder, Cadwell and Lauren Irlbeck finished in 4:40.68.

Morgan Hanson and Albertsen finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1,500-meter run in times of 5:50.0 and 5:56.94.

Ring placed fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:19.18.

The Wolves’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Abby Neiheisel, Amber Halbur, Ring and Snyder finished fifth in 1:18.48.