IKM-Manning girls shut out by Lady Reds

The IKM-Manning girls fell 10-0 in six innings to Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference softball action on Tuesday night at Irwin.

The loss put IKM-Manning at 0-2 in WIC play and 0-3 overall on the season.

Missouri Valley scored in five of the six innings, plating two runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

The Wolves managed only one hit, as Taylor Beckendorf went 1-for-2 with a single.

Ella Richards started in the circle for IKM-Manning. She went five innings, allowing nine runs on 13 hits with one strikeout and three walks in the game.