IKM-Manning girls shut out by Missouri Valley

The IKM-Manning softball team suffered a 13-0 loss in three innings on Friday night at Missouri Valley.

The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season at 0-3 in Western Iowa Conference play and overall.

IKM-Manning had just two hits, as Ella Richards and Brooke Booth each hit safely with singles.

Missouri Valley scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and plated three runs in the second.