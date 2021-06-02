 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IKM-Manning girls shut out by Missouri Valley
0 comments

IKM-Manning girls shut out by Missouri Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wolves softball vs. Lady Reds

The IKM-Manning softball team suffered a 13-0 loss in three innings on Friday night at Missouri Valley.

The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season at 0-3 in Western Iowa Conference play and overall.

IKM-Manning had just two hits, as Ella Richards and Brooke Booth each hit safely with singles.

Missouri Valley scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and plated three runs in the second.

Booth took the pitching loss, as she gave up 13 runs on nine hits, struck out one and walked five.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics