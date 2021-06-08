IKM-Manning girls suffer league setback to Panthers

Logan-Magnolia plated seven runs in the first inning on Thursday night, as the Panthers earned a 14-2 victory in four innings over IKM-Manning in varsity softball action at Logan.
The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season at 0-5 in Western Iowa Conference play and overall.
IKM-Manning trailed 9-2 when Lo-Ma scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to win by the 12-run rule.
The Wolves had just one hit, a double by Carlee Neil, who finished 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Alexis Gruhn and Aliksa McGinn each scored runs for the Wolves.
Ella Richards took the pitching loss, allowing seven runs on four hits with one walk.
Brooke Booth also threw in the circle, yielding seven runs on 10 hits, while striking out two and walking four.