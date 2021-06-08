IKM-Manning girls suffer league setback to Panthers

Logan-Magnolia plated seven runs in the first inning on Thursday night, as the Panthers earned a 14-2 victory in four innings over IKM-Manning in varsity softball action at Logan.

The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season at 0-5 in Western Iowa Conference play and overall.

IKM-Manning trailed 9-2 when Lo-Ma scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to win by the 12-run rule.

The Wolves had just one hit, a double by Carlee Neil, who finished 1-for-2 with one RBI.

Alexis Gruhn and Aliksa McGinn each scored runs for the Wolves.

Ella Richards took the pitching loss, allowing seven runs on four hits with one walk.