IKM-Manning girls suffer regional loss to AHST/Walnut

IKM-Manning’s 2020 softball season came to an end on Monday night, as the Wolves suffered an 8-4 loss to AHST/Walnut in a Class 2A regional first-round softball game at Irwin.
The setback wrapped up IKM-Manning’s year at 3-11 overall under veteran head coach Joy Gross.
IKM-Manning jumped up 3-0 in the first inning on a basesloaded triple by Joanna Freese, as Lexi Branning, Amber Halbur and Zoey Melton all crossed the plate.
The Wolves maintained their lead until the top of the fourth when AHST/Walnut pushed five runs across to take the lead for good.
The visiting Vikings then plated three more runs in the fifth to end the game’s scoring.
In all, only one of AHST/W’s eight runs were earned.
IKM-Manning had 11 hits in the loss.
Amber Halbur went 3-for-4 with one run scored. Branning went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs.
Bianca Cadwell went 2-for-4. Melton was 1-for-3 with one run.
Jessica Christensen went 1-for3 with a double. Freese finished 1-for-4 with her three-run triple in the first and Emily Kerkhoff was 1-for-4 on the night.
Cadwell tossed all seven innings for the Wolves, allowing eight runs on eight hits with one strikeout and three walks.