IKM-Manning girls swept by AHST/Walnut in WIC play

IKM-M VB

IKM-Manning traveled to Avoca on Thursday night and suffered a 3-0 loss to the Vikings in Western Iowa Conference volleyball action.

AHST/W defeated the visiting Wolves 25-7, 25-9, 25-22, as McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning club fell to 0-6 in WIC play, 1-11 overall in matches and 2-29 in games.

Kylie Powers had four kills with one assist and block for IKM-Manning.

Laura McCarville added three kills, two digs and one ace serve. Anna Stangl had nine digs and two aces.

Amber Halbur contributed six assists and one block. Emmie Ring had four digs, while Mabel Langel finished with two kills and one dig for the Wolves.

