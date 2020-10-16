IKM-Manning girls swept by Wheelers

IKM-Manning lost a 3-0 decision to Audubon in action at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament on Monday night at Underwood.

Audubon actually won its first match of the season with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 victory over the Wolves, which fell to 2-18 overall in matches and 6-45 in games.

Navaeh Boland led IKM-Manning with 10 digs and six kills.

Taylor Ferneding had nine assists and nine digs in the match. Amber Halbur added eight assists and six digs. Sierra Ferry had five kills, while Kylie Powers finished with four kills.