IKM-Manning golf teams split with Treynor

The IKM-Manning boys and girls split with Treynor on Friday in golf action at the Manning-Manilla Golf Course.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning bettered Treynor 170-174.

Kyler Rasmussen paced the Wolves with a 37 to take home medalist honors on the day.

He was followed by Tyler Brandt (40), Grant Gaer (45), Max Nielsen (48), Conner Richards (50) and Zach Willenborg (51).

On the girls’ side, Treynor was a 201-219 winner.

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning was runnerup medalist on the day with a 43.

Bre Muhlbauer carded a 51 for the Wolves.