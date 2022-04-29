The IKM-Manning golf teams split with Underwood on Monday at the Quail Run Golf Course near Underwood.

IKM-Manning won the girls’ dual, 212-251, while the Underwood boys picked up a 191-197 victory.

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning earned medalist honors for the girls with a round of 40.

Teammate Maeve Nielsen was runnerup medalist with a 55.

Brooke Booth shot a 57 for the Wolves. She was followed by Megan Williams (60) and Bailee Germer (62).

On the boys’ side, Max Nielsen of IKM-Manning garnered medalist honors with a 39. Underwood’s Wyatt Buckholdt took home runnerup honors with a 44.