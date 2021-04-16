IKM-Manning golf teams sweep Tri-Center

The IKM-Manning girls and boys were winners in golf action against Tri-Center on Monday at the Quail Run Golf Course at Neola.

IKM-Manning’s Tyler Brandt earned medalist honors with a 39, while teammate Kyler Rasmussen was runnerup medalist with a 41.

Max Nielsen carded a 45 for the Wolves. He was followed by Conner Richards (48), Grant Gaer (51) and Zach Willenborg (54).

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning defeated T-C, 218-235.

IKM-Manning also had the top two girls, as Kylie Powers took home medalist honors at 46 and Bre Muhlbauer runnerup honors at 48.