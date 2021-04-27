IKM-Manning golfers defeat AHST/Walnut at M&M

The IKM-Manning girls and boys defeated AHST/Walnut in golf action on Friday at the M&M Golf Course.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning shot a total of 214 to AHST/W’s 231.
Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning earned medalist with a 41.
Ally Meyers of AHST/W was runnerup medalist with a 45.
Bre Muhlbauer carded a 50 for IKM-Manning.
She was followed by Maeve Nielsen (59), Eryn Ramsey (64), Megan Williams (69) and Brooke Booth (71).
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning took first place at 166 with AHST/W shooting 200.
The Wolves had the top two golfers with Tyler Brandt (37) and Kyler Rasmussen (41).
Conner Richards and Max Nielsen both carded 44s for the Wolves. Josh Walker had a 52 and Zach Willenborg turned in a 59.