IKM-Manning golfers defeat AHST/Walnut at M&M

The IKM-Manning girls and boys defeated AHST/Walnut in golf action on Friday at the M&M Golf Course.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning shot a total of 214 to AHST/W’s 231.

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning earned medalist with a 41.

Ally Meyers of AHST/W was runnerup medalist with a 45.

Bre Muhlbauer carded a 50 for IKM-Manning.

She was followed by Maeve Nielsen (59), Eryn Ramsey (64), Megan Williams (69) and Brooke Booth (71).

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning took first place at 166 with AHST/W shooting 200.

The Wolves had the top two golfers with Tyler Brandt (37) and Kyler Rasmussen (41).