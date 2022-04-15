IKM-Manning golfers split with Tri-Center

The IKM-Manning golf teams split with Tri-Center on Monday in action at the M&M Golf Course.
IKM-Manning won the girls’ dual, 217-256, while the T-C boys picked up a 193-201 victory over the host Wolves.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers shot a new school record effort of 38 for a dual to earn medalist honors.
Teammate Maeve Nielsen was runnerup medalist with a 54.
Megan Williams carded a 59 for the Wolves with Eryn Ramsey netting a 66.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning’s Max Nielsen took home medalist honors with a round of 45.
Grant Way of T-C was runnerup medalist with a 46.
Josh Walker shot a 48 for the Wolves. Nolan Ramsey added a 52. Luke Ramsey shot a 56. Zander Richards tallied a 61 with Andan Spooner going into the clubhouse with a 67.