IKM-Manning golfers split with Tri-Center

IKM-M boys golf

The IKM-Manning golf teams split with Tri-Center on Monday in action at the M&M Golf Course.

IKM-Manning won the girls’ dual, 217-256, while the T-C boys picked up a 193-201 victory over the host Wolves.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers shot a new school record effort of 38 for a dual to earn medalist honors.

Teammate Maeve Nielsen was runnerup medalist with a 54.

Megan Williams carded a 59 for the Wolves with Eryn Ramsey netting a 66.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning’s Max Nielsen took home medalist honors with a round of 45.

Grant Way of T-C was runnerup medalist with a 46.

Josh Walker shot a 48 for the Wolves. Nolan Ramsey added a 52. Luke Ramsey shot a 56. Zander Richards tallied a 61 with Andan Spooner going into the clubhouse with a 67.

