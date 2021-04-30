IKM-Manning golfers sweep Audubon at M&M

The IKM-Manning girls and boys defeated Audubon in golf action on Monday at the Manning-Manilla Golf Course.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning shot a 215 to Audubon’s 223.

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning took home medalist honors with a 42.

Audubon’s Sydney Beymer was runnerup medalist with a 47.

Bre Muhlbauer carded a 49 for the Wolves. She was followed by Maeve Nielsen (53), Eryn Ramsey (71), Brooke Booth (72) and Bailee Germer (74).

The IKM-Manning boys beat Audubon, 168-179.

The Wolves’ Max Nielsen and Tyler Brandt went one-two overall with scores of 40 and 42, respectively.