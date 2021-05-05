IKM-Manning golfers sweep Logan-Magnolia

The IKM-Manning golf teams swept medal honors en route to sweeping Logan-Magnolia in action on Thursday at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.

On the boys side, IKM-Manning’s Kyler Rasmussen and Tyler Brandt were one-two overall with scores of 35 and 37, respectively.

The Wolves won 160-189.

Max Nielsen and Conner Richards both fired 44s. Grant Gaer tossed in a 46 and Zach Willenborg had a 52.

On the girls’ side, Kylie Powers and Bre Muhlbauer were the top two golfers with rounds of 47 and 51, respectively, as the Wolves picked up a 231-253 triumph.

Maeve Nielsen carded a 61. Megan Williams shot a 72.