IKM-Manning hosts cross country at Manning-Manilla Course

The IKM-Manning cross country teams hosted their own invitational on Thursday at the Manning-Manilla Golf Course.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning had five competitors place among the top 20, as the Wolves netted 48 points for second place in the final team standings.

Woodbine had five boys finish in the top 15, as the Tigers won the team title with 37 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 83 points for third place in the final team standings.

Logan-Magnolia took home the team title with 28 points.

Caden Keller paced the IKM-Manning boys, as he took second place overall out of 72 runners in a new school-course record time of 16 minutes, 29.05 seconds.

Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won the individual title in 16:08.35.

Lane Sams and Reed Hinners ran ninth and 10th, respectively, for the IKM-Manning boys.

Sams ran 18:18.25 with Hinners turning in a time of 18:21.77.

Nathan Johnson ran 14th in 18:31.14, while Abe Polzien medaled after taking home 20th in 19:21.77.

He was followed by Kasche Huehn (24th, 19:33.92), Isaac Blankman (29th, 20:19.66), Ryan Germer (30th, 20:31.24), Nathanael Conner (34th, 21:01.89), Josiah Conner (38th, 21:20.62), Jayden Phipps (40th, 21:29.53), Hunter Julin (50th, 22:44.71), Joel McLaws (52nd, 23:07) and Zander Richards (65th, 25:35.94).

The IKM-Manning girls landed three in the top 15.

Taylor Beckendorf ran 10th in 21:58.39.

Winning the individual title on Thursday was Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik in 19:55.79.

Emily Albertsen and Raegan Garrison placed 11th and 12th, respectively, in 22:04.73 and 22:25.60.

Garrison was followed by Julianna Stribe (23:51.54), Kaitlynn Spoelstra (33rd, 25:04.89), Lauren Irlbeck (37th, 25:54.53) and Maddy Snyder (39th, 26:15.20).

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. Woodbine 37; 2. IKM-Manning 48; 3. Denison-Schleswig 70; 4. East Sac County 84; 5. South Central Calhoun 131; 6. Exira/EH-K 149

Girls