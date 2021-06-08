IKM-Manning nets WIC victory over Treynor behind strong pitching, hitting

Hayden McLaughlin and Connor Richards combined to pitch seven strong innings on Friday night, as IKM-Manning picked up a big 8-5 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory over Treynor at Manilla.

The win moved IKM-Manning to 2-4 in WIC play and overall.

IKM-Manning scored three runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to take a 7-3 lead.

Treynor got two runs back in the top of the sixth to pull to within 7-5, but the Wolves plated a run in their half of the sixth to make it 8-5.

Treynor scored once in the top of the seventh for the game’s final run.

McLaughlin started on the hill and threw three innings, allowing three runs on six hits with four walks.

Richards tossed the final four innings. He gave up two runs on two hits and struck out 10 Cardinal batters, including two in the final inning.

Richards finished off the win with a K.