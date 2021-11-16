IKM-Manning players abundant on Class A, All-District 8 teams

The Class A, All-District 8 Football Teams were released on Thursday by league officials.

IKM-Manning had a total of seven players honored on the top two teams with five others as honorable mention picks.

Wolves named to the first-team offense were senior running back Amos Rasmussen and senior offensive linemen Max Nielsen and Tanner Crawford.

Rasmussen also earned a spot on the first-team defense as a kicker.

Other IKM-Manning players recognized on the first-team defense were senior linebacker Luke Ramsey and junior defensive back Cooper Irlmeier.

Senior lineman Andan Spooner was named to the second-team offense, while senior lineman Nolan Ramsey earned a spot on the second-team defense.

Rasmussen carried the ball 185 times for 1,219 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns to his credit.

As a kicker, Rasmussen 26-of-29 on PAT attempts for the Wolves.