IKM-Manning players abundant on Class A, All-District 8 teams

The Class A, All-District 8 Football Teams were released on Thursday by league officials.
IKM-Manning had a total of seven players honored on the top two teams with five others as honorable mention picks.
Wolves named to the first-team offense were senior running back Amos Rasmussen and senior offensive linemen Max Nielsen and Tanner Crawford.
Rasmussen also earned a spot on the first-team defense as a kicker.
Other IKM-Manning players recognized on the first-team defense were senior linebacker Luke Ramsey and junior defensive back Cooper Irlmeier.
Senior lineman Andan Spooner was named to the second-team offense, while senior lineman Nolan Ramsey earned a spot on the second-team defense.
Rasmussen carried the ball 185 times for 1,219 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns to his credit.
As a kicker, Rasmussen 26-of-29 on PAT attempts for the Wolves.
Luke Ramsey led IKM-Manning defensively with 48 tackles (19 solo), including seven for loss.
Irlmeier was a close second in tackles with 46 (28 solo).
Spooner finished with 10.5 tackles (2 solo), while Nolan Ramsey had 24 tackles with 13 solos on the year.
IKM-Manning honorable mention picks were senior offensive lineman Taylor Williams, senior defensive lineman Conner Halbur, junior linebacker Cooper Perdew, junior wingback Hunter Smith and sophomore offensive lineman Nolan Kerkhoff.
Senior quarterback Dallas Kluender of Woodbury Central was named the District 8 Offensive Player of the Year.
Senior linebacker Brecken Freeburg of Tri-Center was recognized as the District 8 Defensive Player of the Year.
The District 8 Lineman of the Year was Logan-Magnolia senior Rex Johnsen.
Woodbury Central’s Kurt Bremer was named the District 8 Coach of the Year, while Logan-Magnolia’s Jeff Kuhl and Woodbury Central’s Ryan Kluender were Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year.
Those athletes honored on the top two teams are below.
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Dallas Kluender, Woodbury Central, Sr.
Running Back: Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Jackson Dewald, Westwood Sloan, Jr.; Max McGill, Woodbury Central, Jr.; Gavin McGuire, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Michael Turner, Tri-Center, Jr.
Receiver: Caleb Garnand, Lawton-Bronson, Soph.; Carter Bleil, Woodbury Central, Sr.; Kaleb Bleil, Woodbury Central, Sr.; Holden Skow, Tri-Center, Jr.
Tight End: Nicio Adame, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.
Offensive Line: Thorin Rodne, Westwood Sloan, Sr.; Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Tanner Crawford, IKM-Manning, Sr.
Utility: Carter Edney, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.
First Team Defense
Defensive Line: Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center, Sr.; Aidan O’Mara, Woodbury Central, Sr.
Linebacker: Brecken Freeburg, Tri-Center, Sr.; Matt Peters, Lawton-Bronson, Sr.; Jordan Kerger, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Kyler Reynolds, Westwood Sloan, Sr.; Luke Paulsen, Woodbury Central, Sr.; Luke Ramsey, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Jaxyn Valadez, Tri-Center, Sr.
Defensive Back: Cole Staska, Missouri Valley, Sr.; Cooper Irlmeier, IKM-Manning, Jr.; Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.
Kicker: Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning, Sr.
Punter: Jackson Dewald, Westwood Sloan, Jr.
Specialist: Holden Skow, Tri-Center, Jr.
Second Team Offense
Running Back: Alexis Manzo, Missouri Valley, Jr.
Receiver: Kylan Schultzen, Woodbury Central, Jr.
Tight End: Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley, Sr.
Offensive Line: Carter Ploen, Woodbury Central, Sr.; Andan Spooner, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Caleb Drees, Westwood Sloan, Sr.; Oliver Denney, Lawton-Bronson, Soph.
Utility: Dylan Oviatt, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Line: Owan Ward, Tri-Center, Jr.; Nolan Ramsey, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Thomas Heilman, Westwood Sloan, Jr.
Linebacker: Caleb Drees, Westwood Sloan, Sr.; Brock Mitchell, Lawton-Bronson, Sr.; Ashton McDermott, Tri-Center, Sr.