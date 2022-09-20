IKM-Manning rolls over Missouri Valley for first win

KM-Manning rang up 448 total yards on Friday night, as the Wolves picked up their first football victory of the season with a lopsided 56-6 triumph over Missouri Valley in Class A, District 8 action at Manning.

IKM-Manning celebrated its homecoming contest en route to moving to 1-2 in District 8 and 1-3 overall going into this Friday’s district matchup with Tri-Center at Neola.

The loss dropped Missouri Valley to 0-3 in District 8 and 0-4 overall.

IKM-Manning scored the game’s initial 49 points, as the Wolves led 22-0 after one quarter, 36-0 at halftime and 49-0 after three quarters.

Cory McCarville’s squad rushed for 303 yards and threw for 145 yards, while the Wolves’ defense limited Missouri Valley to 152 total yards (105 rushing, 47 passing).

IKM-Manning quarterback Ross Kusel completed 6-of-11 passes for 145 yards with two touchdown passes of 11 yards to Hunter Smith and 69 yards to Ben Ramsey.

Cooper Irlmeier carried the ball 13 times for 69 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns of 3 yards, 4 yards and 1 yard.

The Wolves also got rushing TDs of 4 yards from Ben Langel, 5 yards from Trey Jasa and 6 yards from Davis Rasmussen.

Rasmussen ran the ball five times for 85 yards on the night.

Langel ran 11 times for 96 yards, while Jasa had six rushing attempts for 42 yards.

Justin Segebart caught two passes for 20 yards for the Wolves.

Ramsey had the one catch for a 69-yard TD reception. Eli Dreyer caught one pass for 37 yards, while Smith had the one catch for an 11-yard score.

Defensively, Ramsey led the Wolves with 6.5 tackles, including four solos.

Smith, Rasmussen and Langel all had fumble recoveries for the winners.