IKM-Manning runners compete at AHST/W meet

The IKM-Manning cross country teams were in action on Tuesday at the AHST/Walnut Invitational at Avoca.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 49 points to take home second place behind champion Logan-Magnolia’s 32-point total.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 57 points for third behind champion Council Bluffs St. Albert (49) and second-place Woodbine (56).

Taylor Beckendorf led the IKM-Manning girls, placing ninth overall out of 59 runners in a time of 21 minutes, 26.61 seconds.

Emily Albertsen ran 11th for the Wolves in 21:33.63.

She was followed by Raegan Garrison (17th, 22:35.76), Lauren Irlbeck (18th, 22:37.01), Julianna Stribe (24th, 23:29.26), Kaitlynn Spoelstra (34th, 25:27.3) and Maddy Snyder (49th, 28:25.7).

Caden Keller paced the IKM-Manning boys, as the senior finished third overall out of 91 athletes in 16:13.79.

Nathan Johnson ran ninth in 18:03.54.

Lane Sams took 12th in 18:15.46. Reed Hinners turned in a time of 18:25.65 for 14th, while Abe Polzien ran 21st in 18:44.99.

He was followed by Camden Morris (28th, 19:31.7), Kasche Huehn (29th, 19:34.1), Isaac Blankman (30th, 19:34.1), Nathanel Conner (44th, 20:58.4), Ryan Germer (46th, 21:05.0); Jayden Phipps (50th, 21:23.0), Josiah Conner (56th, 21:32.5), Joel McLaws (62nd, 21:29.0) and Hunter Julin (72nd, 23:25.1).

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Logan-Magnolia 32; 2. IKM-Manning 49; 3. Riverside 79; 4. AHST/Walnut 82; 5. Treynor 89; 6. CAM 180

Boys