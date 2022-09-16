IKM-Manning runners compete at AHST/W meet

The IKM-Manning cross country teams were in action on Tuesday at the AHST/Walnut Invitational at Avoca.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 49 points to take home second place behind champion Logan-Magnolia’s 32-point total.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 57 points for third behind champion Council Bluffs St. Albert (49) and second-place Woodbine (56).
Taylor Beckendorf led the IKM-Manning girls, placing ninth overall out of 59 runners in a time of 21 minutes, 26.61 seconds.
Emily Albertsen ran 11th for the Wolves in 21:33.63.
She was followed by Raegan Garrison (17th, 22:35.76), Lauren Irlbeck (18th, 22:37.01), Julianna Stribe (24th, 23:29.26), Kaitlynn Spoelstra (34th, 25:27.3) and Maddy Snyder (49th, 28:25.7).
Caden Keller paced the IKM-Manning boys, as the senior finished third overall out of 91 athletes in 16:13.79.
Nathan Johnson ran ninth in 18:03.54.
Lane Sams took 12th in 18:15.46. Reed Hinners turned in a time of 18:25.65 for 14th, while Abe Polzien ran 21st in 18:44.99.
He was followed by Camden Morris (28th, 19:31.7), Kasche Huehn (29th, 19:34.1), Isaac Blankman (30th, 19:34.1), Nathanel Conner (44th, 20:58.4), Ryan Germer (46th, 21:05.0); Jayden Phipps (50th, 21:23.0), Josiah Conner (56th, 21:32.5), Joel McLaws (62nd, 21:29.0) and Hunter Julin (72nd, 23:25.1).
Final Team Standings
Girls
1. Logan-Magnolia 32; 2. IKM-Manning 49; 3. Riverside 79; 4. AHST/Walnut 82; 5. Treynor 89; 6. CAM 180
Boys
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert 49; 2. Woodbine 56; 3. IKM-Manning 57; 4. Riverside 80; 5. Treynor 143; 6. Logan-Magnolia 203; 7. Griswold 211; 8. Exira/EH-K 212; 9. Missouri Valley 234; 10. Heartland Christian 250; 11. Underwood 271