IKM-Manning runners compete at Panorama Invitational

The IKM-Manning boys placed eighth and girls ninth in their respective divisions at the Panorama Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Panora.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 238 team points.

Des Moines Christian won the boys’ team title with 72 points. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center was a close second with 74 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 239 team points.

Clarinda was your team champion with 71 points, while Van Meter was runnerup with 87 points.

Lane Sams paced the IKM-Manning boys, placing 30th overall in 19 minutes, 51 seconds.

Caden Keller ran 37th in 20:09. Timothy Conner ran 55th in 21:17.

He was followed by Abe Polzien (58th, 21:25), Josiah Conner (61st, 21:46), Kasche Huehn (69th, 22:31) and Nathan Johnson (76th, 22:11).

Emily Albertsen paced the IKM-Manning girls by placing 32nd overall in 24:13.