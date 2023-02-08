The IKM-Manning girls and boys split with Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference basketball play on February 1 at Logan.

In the opener, the Lo-Ma girls outscored IKM-Manning 17-4 over the final eight minutes to earn a 45-31 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s Wolves’ squad.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys landed four players in double figures, as the Wolves picked up a 70-54 victory over the host Panthers.

Girls’ results

The 14-point loss for IKM-Manning dropped the Wolves to 6-9 in WIC play and 6-14 overall.

IKM-Manning led 9-6 after one quarter and trailed by one at 12-11 at halftime.

Each team scored 16 points in the third quarter, as Lo-Ma led 28-27 going into the fourth.

The host Panthers then scored 17 of the 21 points over the final eight minutes for the win.

Mya Moss led Lo-Ma with 18 points.

Ava Goldsmith added 15 points. Marki Bertelsen also had five points for the Panthers.

Morgan Hanson led IKM-Manning with a double-double effort of 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists.

Mabel Langel added eight points, three steals, two boards and two assists.

Anna Stangl also had six points, while Kaitlynn Spoelstra finished with three points, three boards and two assists.

Boys’ results

The IKM-Manning boys tallied their third consecutive win, as the Wolves moved to 9-6 in WIC play and 12-8 overall on the season.

IKM-Manning led by four at halftime at 25-21.

The Wolves then went into the fourth quarter up 13 at 45-32.

Reed Hinners led the Wolves’ balanced attack with 21 points. He was 8-of-9 at the free throw line, adding three boards and two assists.

Ross Kusel had 14 points, seven steals and three boards. Ben Ramsey added 13 points, four boards and three assists, while Caden Keller wound up with 10 points, three boards and two assists.

Lane Sams also had eight points and two steals, while Cooper Irlmeier finished with four points, four boards and three assists.

For Lo-Ma, Wes Vana led the Panthers with 22 points.

Calvin Wallis added nine points, while Evan Roden and Nicio Adame each had seven. Adam Roden finished with four points for the Panthers.