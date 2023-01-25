IKM-Manning splits with T-C

The IKM-Manning girls and boys split with Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Manning.

In game one, the IKM-Manning girls fell behind by 17 points at halftime in a 52-36 loss at home.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club avenged a 14-point loss earlier this season to Tri-Center with a 59-56 victory over the Trojans.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 16-point loss was the second setback in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 5-6 in WIC play and 5-9 overall.

The Wolves trailed 28-11 at halftime before outscoring the Trojans 25-24 in the second half to keep the game close.

Gene Rasmussen’s club struggled offensively, as the Wolves made only 3-of-17 three-point tries and finished just 14-of-53 attempts from the field for 26.4 percent.

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with seven points to go with five rebounds.

Abby Neiheisel had six points and five boards as well. Taylor Beckendorf had five points, six steals, three boards and two blocks.

Kaitlynn Spoelstra also had six points and two assists. Morgan Hanson finished with five points, while McKenna Benton had three points for the Wolves.

Boys’ results

The IKM-Manning boys won a tight contest with Tri-Center on Friday night, as the Wolves improved to 7-4 in WIC play and 9-5 overall.

The win also avenged a 69-55 loss to T-C back on December 9 at Neola.

Ahead 47-40 after three quarters, IKM-Manning watched T-C outscore the Wolves 16-12 in the fourth.

IKM-Manning led 53-44 early in the fourth before T-C went on a 12-2 run to take a 56-55 lead with 1:30 remaining to play.

A Ben Ramsey basket with one minute left put IKM-Manning back on top at 57-56. Two Reed Hinners free throws with 14 seconds left put the hosts up 59-56.

T-C had one last chance to tie, but a three-point effort ended up going out of bounds, allowing the Wolves to run out the clock for the win.

Ramsey scored 18 points with seven boards, three assists and three steals for the Wolves.

Ross Kusel added 16 points, three steals and two boards. Hinners had 14 points, eight boards and five assists.

Cooper Irlmeier finished with four points, six boards and four assists.

Lane Sams had four points, while Caden Keller wound up with three points, seven boards and two assists.