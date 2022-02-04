IKM-Manning squads end losing skids with victories over Missouri Valley

The IKM-Manning girls and boys both had losing streaks end on Tuesday night, as the Wolves picked up a doubleheader sweep in Western Iowa Conference action at Missouri Valley.

In game one, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club posted a 25-point second quarter en route to a 75-36 victory.

In game two, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad erupted for 27 points in the third quarter, as the Wolves picked up a 64-51 triumph over the host Big Reds.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 13-point win snapped a three-game losing streak for IKM-Manning, which moved to 6-8 in WIC play and 6-11 overall.

Up 12-6 after one quarter, IKM-Manning outscored Missouri Valley 25-8 in the second to take a 37-13 lead at halftime.

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 21 points to go with four rebounds.

Taylor Ferneding netted 17 points with five rebounds and two steals.

Bailee Germer added 14 points, six steals and two boards, while Abbagail Neiheisel had 13 points, seven steals and four boards.

Macie Doyel finished with seven points and seven steals.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s victory snapped a six-game losing streak for IKM-Manning, which moved to 3-11 in WIC play and 4-13 overall.

Up 16-10 after one quarter, IKM-Manning was outscored 13-7 in the second, as the two teams went to halftime tied at 23-23.

The Wolves got it going offensively in the third quarter, outscoring the Big Reds 27-15 to take a 50-38 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

IKM-Manning then held a slim 14-13 edge on the scoreboard in the fourth.

Lane Sams netted 11 points with three steals and two boards for IKM-Manning. He scored eight of his 11 points in the third quarter alone.

Conner Halbur added 11 points as well.

Ross Kusel had eight points, three assists, one board and one steal.

Eli Dreyer also had eight points with two assists. Nolan Ramsey contributed seven points, two assists and two steals.

Amos Rasmussen tallied seven points, three boards, three steals and two assists.

Luke Ramsey had a nice all-around game for the Wolves with three points, six assists, four boards and two steals.