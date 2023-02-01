IKM-Manning squads fall to Falcons

The IKM-Manning girls and boys dropped nonconference basketball games with Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove on January 24 at Ida Grove.

In game one, the O-A/BC-IG girls outscored IKM-Manning 29-9 in the middle two quarters, as the Falcons earned a 46-35 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s Wolves’ squad.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club battled a very good O-A/BC-IG team to the wire before dropping a 55-47 decision to the host Falcons.

Girls’ results

The 11-point setback was the fourth loss in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 5-11 overall on the season.

IKM-Manning trailed only 11-5 after one quarter, but then was outscored 15-6 in the second and 14-3 in the third, as the Falcons led 34-20 going into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves scored 15 of the 27 points over the final eight minutes to keep it close.

Morgan Hanson led IKM-Manning with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with two assists and two steals.

Abby Neiheisel added eight points, six boards and three steals.

Mabel Langel had six points, six boards and four steals. Anna Stangl finished with five points, three boards and two steals, while Taylor Beckendorf had four points and three steals.

Boys’ results

O-A/BC-IG went into the game with IKM-Manning unbeaten at 13-0, but the Wolves gave the host Falcons all they could handle before bowing out.

The loss was the second in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 9-7 overall on the year.

O-A/BC-IG led 35-19 at halftime and 46-36 entering the fourth quarter.

The Wolves were able to cut the lead to six at 53-47 with 20 seconds remaining, but a pair of free throws sealed the contest for the hosts.

Ross Kusel led IKM-Manning with 14 points, adding three boards and three assists.

Caden Keller had 13 points, four boards and two blocks.

Lane Sams finished with seven points and two boards. Cooper Irlmeier had six points, three board and three steals.

Ben Ramsey also had two points, six assists and three steals for the Wolves.