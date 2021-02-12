IKM-Manning squads take two from Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U

The IKM-Manning girls and boys picked up victories over Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U in nonconference basketball action on Monday night at Manning
In game one, three IKM-Manning girls scored in double figures, as the Wolves had little trouble in a 71-30 victory.
In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys outscored MV/A-O/CO-U 41-28 in the second half en route to a 63-49 triumph over the visiting Rams.
Girls’ results
With Monday’s 41-point win, IKM-Manning earned its second straight victory, as the Wolves improved to 7-10 overall.
Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club limited MV/A-O/CO-U to single digits in all four quarters.
The Wolves blasted out to a 28-8 first-quarter lead and led 44-17 at halftime.
A 21-4 scoring advantage in the third opened up a 65-21 lead for the hosts going into the fourth.
Nicole Hanson drained five of IKM-Manning’s seven three-point baskets and scored 20 points to lead the Wolves.
Hanson also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Alexa Ahrenholtz tallied 18 points, eight assists, seven steals and six boards.
Bianca Cadwell had 11 points, six boards and two assists. Macie Doyel finished with eight points, three boards and three steals.
Morgan Hanson had four points and three boards as well for the winners, which collected 20 steals in the contest.
Boys’ results
Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club earned its second straight win, as the
Wolves moved to 6-11 overall on the season.
Neither team found much offense in the first half, as the two squads were tied at 8-8 after one quarter with IKM-Manning hold a slim 22-21 lead at halftime.
IKM-Manning then exploded for 41 points in the second half and limited MV/A-O/CO-U to 28, as the Wolves pulled away for the lopsided win.
Brody Swearingen led IKM-Manning by recording a double-double with 20 points and 11 boards.
Connor Keller also had 20 points, four assists and four steals for the Wolves.