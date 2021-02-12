IKM-Manning squads take two from Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U

Alexa Ahrenholtz tallied 18 points, eight assists, seven steals and six boards.

Bianca Cadwell had 11 points, six boards and two assists. Macie Doyel finished with eight points, three boards and three steals.

Morgan Hanson had four points and three boards as well for the winners, which collected 20 steals in the contest.

Boys’ results

Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club earned its second straight win, as the

Wolves moved to 6-11 overall on the season.

Neither team found much offense in the first half, as the two squads were tied at 8-8 after one quarter with IKM-Manning hold a slim 22-21 lead at halftime.

IKM-Manning then exploded for 41 points in the second half and limited MV/A-O/CO-U to 28, as the Wolves pulled away for the lopsided win.

Brody Swearingen led IKM-Manning by recording a double-double with 20 points and 11 boards.