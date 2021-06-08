 Skip to main content
IKM-Manning struggle defensively in loss to Panthers
IKM-Manning struggle defensively in loss to Panthers

Wolves vs. Panthers BB

IKM-Manning suffered a 5-1 Western Iowa Conference baseball loss to Logan-Magnolia on Thursday night at Logan.

It was the fourth setback in five games for IKM-Manning, which fell behind 2-0 before scoring its only run in the top of the second inning.

The host Panthers added single runs in the second, fourth and fifth frames.

Max Nielsen went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Wolves. Hayden McLaughlin was 2-for-3 with a double.

Connor Richards also was 1-for-3 with a double. Amos Rasmussen, Cooper Perdew and Lane Sams all went 1-for-3 as well for the Wolves.

Neilsen tossed six strong innings for IKM-Manning, allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts to his credit and two walks.

