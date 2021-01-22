IKM-Manning sweeps Riverside in Western Iowa Conference action

The IKM-Manning girls and boys picked up a pair of Western Iowa Conference victories over Oakland Riverside on Tuesday night at Manning.

In the opener, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club limited Riverside to single digits in all four quarters, as the Wolves rolled to a 64-25 victory.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad achieved the same, as the host Wolves reeled off a 40-26 triumph over the visiting Bulldogs.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning beat Riverside for the second time this season and won its second straight game on Tuesday night, as the Wolves moved to 4-5 in WIC play and 4-7 overall.

Up 24-7 after one quarter, IKM-Manning outscored Riverside 21-6 in the second for a 45-13 lead at halftime. The Wolves then led 60-21 going into the fourth quarter.

IKM-Manning forced a total of 47 Riverside turnovers, as the Wolves were able to come up with 22 steals on the night.