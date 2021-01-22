IKM-Manning sweeps Riverside in Western Iowa Conference action

The IKM-Manning girls and boys picked up a pair of Western Iowa Conference victories over Oakland Riverside on Tuesday night at Manning.
In the opener, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club limited Riverside to single digits in all four quarters, as the Wolves rolled to a 64-25 victory.
In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad achieved the same, as the host Wolves reeled off a 40-26 triumph over the visiting Bulldogs.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning beat Riverside for the second time this season and won its second straight game on Tuesday night, as the Wolves moved to 4-5 in WIC play and 4-7 overall.
Up 24-7 after one quarter, IKM-Manning outscored Riverside 21-6 in the second for a 45-13 lead at halftime. The Wolves then led 60-21 going into the fourth quarter.
IKM-Manning forced a total of 47 Riverside turnovers, as the Wolves were able to come up with 22 steals on the night.
Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning’s attack with 18 points, adding four steals, three rebounds and three assists.
Bianca Cadwell chipped in with 11 points, four boards, four assists and two steals.
Taylor Ferneding tallied nine points with four assists and three steals.
Morgan Hanson netted eight points with three boards and three steals.
Macie Doyel finished with six points, four steals and two boards, while Bre Muhlbauer had five points, three steals and two assists.
Nicole Hanson added five points, four assists, two boards and two steals for the Wolves.
Boys’ results
Tuesday’s 14-point win snapped a two-game losing streak for IKM-Manning, which moved to 3-6 in the league and 4-7 overall.
The Wolves led 9-8 after one quarter, 16-13 at halftime and 27-18 after three quarters.
IKM-Manning helped its own cause by sinking 10-of-14 free throws.
Three Wolves’ players scored in double figures.
Kyler Rasmussen tallied 12 points with eight boards, two assists and two steals for the winners.
Connor Keller also had 12 points, two steals and one shot block, while Brody Swearingen recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards to go with two assists.
Drew Doyel was the fourth IKM-Manning boy to score on Tuesday night, as he finished with six points to go with three boards and two steals.
IKM-Manning was a 45-42 winner in overtime against Riverside back on Dec. 8 at Oakland.