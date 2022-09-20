IKM-Manning swept by Underwood in WIC play

IKM-Manning lost 3-0 to Underwood in Western Iowa Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Manning.

Visiting Underwood picked up a 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 victory, as the host Wolves slipped to 0-3 in WIC play, 1-5 overall in matches and 2-14 in games.

Kylie Powers tallied six kills, four blocks and two digs for IKM-Manning.

Amber Halbur had 10 assists, eight digs and one kill. Anna Stangl added nine digs and five ace serves.