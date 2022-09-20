IKM-Manning swept by Underwood in WIC play

IKM-Manning lost 3-0 to Underwood in Western Iowa Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Manning.
Visiting Underwood picked up a 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 victory, as the host Wolves slipped to 0-3 in WIC play, 1-5 overall in matches and 2-14 in games.
Kylie Powers tallied six kills, four blocks and two digs for IKM-Manning.
Amber Halbur had 10 assists, eight digs and one kill. Anna Stangl added nine digs and five ace serves.
Mabel Langel contributed three kills. Emmie Ring had five digs and one ace serve. Laura McCarville finished with one kill, two digs and one block, while Kaylee Arp had two kills and one block.