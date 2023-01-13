IKM-Manning teams drop home games with Underwood

The IKM-Manning girls and boys were home against Underwood in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Manning.

In game one, the Class 2A, ninth-ranked Underwood girls outscored IKM-Manning 48-10 over the final three quarters en route to a 63-19 victory.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys saw a four-game winning streak snapped after a 73-57 loss to the visiting Eagles.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning’s 44-point setback to Underwood dropped Gene Rasmussen’s Wolves’ squad to 4-3 in WIC play and 4-6 overall.

IKM-Manning hung tough early on, as the Wolves trailed by only six at 15-9 after one quarter of play.

Underwood then went into halftime with a 29-14 lead.

The second half was all Underwood, as the Eagles outscored the hosts 25-4 in the third quarter and 9-1 in the fourth to win going away.

Mabel Langel paced IKM-Manning with eight points to go with four rebounds.

Anna Stangl added six points and four boards.

Morgan Hanson had two points, six boards and three assists. Abby Neiheisel tallied two points with two steals.

Ali McGinn also had three points for the Wolves, which turned the ball over 27 times in the defeat.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s contest between IKM-Manning and Underwood was a tale of two halves.

The 16-point loss was the first setback in five games for IKM-Manning, which fell to 4-3 in WIC play and 6-4 overall.

Behind the hot shooting of Ross Kusel, IKM-Manning raced out to a 24-11 first-quarter lead, as Kusel drained five, three-point baskets en route to scoring 15 of his team’s 24 points in the opening stanza.

Underwood flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring the Wolves 25-11 to take a 36-35 lead at halftime.

The Eagles led by only five at 52-47 to start the fourth, but then outscored the hosts 21-10 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

The two teams combined for 20 three-point baskets on the night, including 11 for Underwood and nine for IKM-Manning.

Kusel led IKM-Manning’s attack with 19 points, including 17 in the first half alone on the strength of his five long-range bombs.

Kusel also had two boards and two steals.

Reed Hinners added 12 points, five assists, two boards and one steal.

Ben Ramsey chipped in with 10 points and four assists. Caden Keller had seven points, six boards and one shot block.

Lane Sams tallied three points and five boards, while Justin Segebart also had three points.