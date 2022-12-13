IKM-Manning teams drop pair to Trojans

The IKM-Manning basketball teams suffered Western Iowa Conference basketball losses to Tri-Center on Friday night at Neola.

In game one, the host T-C girls outscored Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club 14-7 over the final eight minutes for a 52-44 victory.

In the nightcap, two scoring lulls in the second and third quarters hurt Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad, as the Wolves dropped a 69-55 decision to the Trojans.

Girls’ results

Friday’s eight-point setback moved IKM-Manning to 2-1 in WIC play and 2-2 overall after four games.

The Wolves trailed 31-21 at halftime, but outscored the Trojans 16-7 in the third to pull to within 38-37 going into the final eight minutes of play.

T-C then scored 14 of the 21 points in the fourth for the win.

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 15 points.

Anna Stangl and Abbagail Neiheisel each tallied eight points.

Morgan Hanson and Emmie Ring each contributed five points with Kaitlynn Spoelstra netting three points for the Wolves.

Boys’ results

Friday’s 14-point loss was the second defeat in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 1-2 in WIC action and 2-2 overall on the season.

A tight first quarter saw IKM-Manning lead by one point at 19-18.

T-C, though, outscored the Wolves 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 34-17 lead at halftime.

Ben Ramsey paced the IKM-Manning boys with 25 points, adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ross Kusel added 12 points, five boards and two assists.

Caden Keller chipped in with nine points, three boards and three shot blocks.

Eli Dreyer had four points and four assists.

Cooper Irlmeier tossed in three points with four boards, four assists and two steals.

Lane Sams tallied three points, three assists, one assist and one steal.

Reed Hinners wound up with two points and three assists, while Hunter Smith had one point and three boards for the Wolves.