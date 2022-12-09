 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IKM-Manning teams earn split with Vikings

The IKM-Manning basketball teams split with AHST/Walnut in Western Iowa Conference action on Tuesday night at Manning.

In game one, IKM-Manning placed three girls in double figures, as the Wolves pulled out a 48-43 victory.

In the nightcap, AHST/Walnut used a 12-0 run in the third quarter en route to a 52-39 triumph over Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning’s five-point win was the Wolves’ second victory in a row, as Gene Rasmussen’s club improved to 2-0 in WIC play and 2-1 overall on the young season.

AHST/W led 9-6 after one quarter, but a 16-13 scoring advantage for IKM-Manning in the second quarter pulled the Wolves even at halftime at 22-22.

AHST/W led 33-31 to open the fourth, but the Wolves outscored the Vikings 17-10 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Mabel Langel paced three IKM-Manning girls in double figures with 13 points to go with seven rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Morgan Hanson added 12 points, six assists, two boards and two steals.

Abby Neiheisel contributed 11 points with two assists, one board and one shot block.

Anna Stangl netted nine points with three assists and one steal.

Taylor Beckendorf had four points, three boards and two steals. Kaitlynn Spoelstra also had three points, three steals and two boards for the Wolves, which forced AHST/W into 27 turnovers, while committing 19 violations.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s 13-point setback to a very good Class 2A AHST/Walnut team was the first setback of the season for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves fell to 1-1 in WIC play and 2-1 overall.

AHST/W led 11-9 after one quarter and went into halftime with a 23-16 advantage.

The visiting Vikings opened up the game in the third. A 12-0 run during the frame helped AHST/W take a 43-27 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Ross Kusel paced IKM-Manning with 19 points, adding five boards and three steals.

Caden Keller chipped in with 13 points, seven boards, three blocks and two steals.

Ben Ramsey finished with seven points, five assists and two steals.

Cooper Irlmeier also had nine boards. Reed Hinners finished with three boards and two assists for the Wolves.

Eli Dreyer wound up with one assist and two steals in the loss.

