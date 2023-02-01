IKM-Manning teams fall at Treynor

The IKM-Manning girls and boys were defeated in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on January 27 at Treynor.

In the opener, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club fell behind 28-2 after the first quarter in a 63-20 loss to the Class 2A, eighth-ranked Cardinals.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club trailed 23-5 after one quarter, as the host Cardinals’ cruised to a 61-25 victory over the visiting Wolves.

Girls’ results

The IKM-Manning girls were handed their fifth straight loss on Friday night, as the Wolves fell to 5-8 in WIC play and 5-12 overall.

After holding a 26-point lead after one quarter, Treynor went into halftime up by 37 at 47-10 at halftime.

The Cardinals scored 14 of the 16 points in the third quarter to take a 61-12 lead into the fourth.

Taylor Beckendorf led IKM-Manning with eight points and five steals.

Anna Stangl had five points, two boards and two steals. Morgan Hanson finished with four points and five boards, while Ali McGinn had two points and seven boards.

Mabel Langel had three points and two boards as well.

Boys’ results

Friday’s 36-point defeat away from home was the third loss in row for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 7-6 in WIC competition and 9-8 overall.

Treynor went into halftime up 27 at 38-11 and went into the fourth ahead by 33 at 52-19.

Caden Keller paced the IKM-Manning boys with seven points and six boards to go with two assists and two steals.

Cooper Irlmeier had five points and three boards.

Ross Kusel added three points, four boards and two blocks. Lane Sams also had three points and six boards for the Wolves.