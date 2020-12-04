IKM-Manning teams fall in initial games of 2020

The IKM-Manning basketball teams opened the 2020-21 season on Tuesday night with a pair of Western Iowa Conference losses at Treynor.

In game one, the Treynor girls outscored IKM-Manning by 10 in the second half en route to a 52-39 victory over the Wolves.

In the nightcap, Treynor outscored the IKM-Manning boys 13-0 in the fourth quarter, as the host Cardinals picked up a 62-49 triumph.

Girls’ results

The IKM-Manning girls shot just 24 percent from the field in the loss, as the Wolves were 2-of-10 from three-point range and just 12-of-49 overall from the floor.

Treynor led 21-18 at halftime and then used a 17-10 advantage in the third to take a 38-28 lead into the fourth.

Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning with 22 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Bianca Cadwell added nine points and eight boards. Taylor Ferneding chipped in with five points and six boards.