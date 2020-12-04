IKM-Manning teams fall in initial games of 2020

The IKM-Manning basketball teams opened the 2020-21 season on Tuesday night with a pair of Western Iowa Conference losses at Treynor.
In game one, the Treynor girls outscored IKM-Manning by 10 in the second half en route to a 52-39 victory over the Wolves.
In the nightcap, Treynor outscored the IKM-Manning boys 13-0 in the fourth quarter, as the host Cardinals picked up a 62-49 triumph.
Girls’ results
The IKM-Manning girls shot just 24 percent from the field in the loss, as the Wolves were 2-of-10 from three-point range and just 12-of-49 overall from the floor.
Treynor led 21-18 at halftime and then used a 17-10 advantage in the third to take a 38-28 lead into the fourth.
Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning with 22 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Bianca Cadwell added nine points and eight boards. Taylor Ferneding chipped in with five points and six boards.
Nevaeh Boland finished with three points, six boards and two steals for the Wolves, which converted only 13-of-22 free throws and turned the ball over 22 times on the night.
Clara Teigland led Treynor with 16 points, while Alyssa Kellar had 13 points.
Boys’ results
The fourth quarter proved to be the difference on Tuesday night.
Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club trailed by only nine at 49-40, but the Wolves went scoreless over the final eight minutes, as the host Cardinals put 13 points on the scoreboard to win by 22.
Brody Swearingen led IKM-Manning with nine points and seven boards.
Connor Keller added eight points and three assists. Drew Doyel also had eight points and three steals.
Kyler Rasmussen contributed five points, three assists and three steals.
Hayden McLaughlin also had five points, as did Cooper Irlmeier, who added two assists and two steals as well.