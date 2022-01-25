IKM-Manning teams fall to Tri-Center in conference matchups

The IKM-Manning girls and boys suffered Western Iowa Conference defeats to Tri-Center on Friday night at Neola.

In game one, the IKM-Manning girls had a two-game win streak snapped in a 57-44 loss away from home.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys struggled offensively over the final three quarters, as the host Trojans picked up a 50-29 triumph.

Girls’ results

Tri-Center’s 13-point win avenged a 15-point loss to IKM-Manning back on January 6, as the Wolves fell to 5-7 in WIC play and 5-9 overall.

IKM-Manning led 11-10 after one quarter, but was outscored 17-11 in the second, as T-C led 27-22 at halftime.

A 17-10 advantage for T-C in the third quarter opened up a 44-32 lead going into the fourth.

Two big differences in the game came long-range shots and free throws.

T-C 15-of-20 at the free throw line, while IKM-Manning was 10-11.

The Trojans also buried six three-point shots, while the Wolves were 0-of-21 from behind the three-point arc.

Bianca Cadwell led IKM-Manning with 11 points and nine rebounds to go with three assists.

Abby Neiheisel added eight points, four boards and two steals. Mabel Langel also had eight points and two boards.

Emmie Ring contributed seven points and three steals.

Macie Doyel chipped in with seven points and two steals.

Boys’ results

Friday’s 21-point loss was the fourth setback in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 2-10 in WIC action and 3-11 overall.

IKM-Manning led 13-12 after one quarter, but the Wolves were outscored 38-16 over the final three quarters.

T-C led 20-16 at halftime and 38-22 after three quarters.

Conner Halbur led IKM-Manning with six points to go with six rebounds overall.

Ross Kusel added four points, two boards and two steals. Reed Hinners had four points and four boards.

Amos Rasmussen also had three points, three boards and two assists, while Caden Keller finished with three points and seven boards.