The IKM-Manning girls and boys wrapped up the regular season on February 7 with a Western Iowa Conference split against Audubon at Manning.

In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls led by 13 at halftime and went on for a 54-35 victory away from home.

The nightcap went back and forth all contest, as the visiting Wheelers avenged an earlier loss to the Wolves with a 62-57 triumph over Keith Wagner’s club.

Girls’ results

The 19-point win snapped a three-game losing streak for IKM-Manning, which finished 7-9 in WIC play, while moving to 7-15 overall on the season.

Up by five at 9-4 after one quarter, IKM-Manning outscored Audubon 15-7 in the second quarter to take a 24-11 lead at halftime.

The Wolves then led 38-24 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 19 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Morgan Hanson posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 boards, adding four steals and two assists.

Abby Neiheisel also had seven points, four boards, four steals and two assists.

Taylor Beckendorf finished with seven points, six boards, three steals and two assists as well.

Boys’ results

Audubon’s win was its sixth of the season and it avenged a 17-point loss to IKM-Manning back on January 6 at Audubon.

The setback finished the Wolves at 9-7 in WIC play and moved Wagner’s club to 13-9 overall.

IKM-Manning raced out to a 17-9 first-quarter lead, but Audubon then outscored the Wolves 25-13 in the second quarter to take a 34-30 lead at halftime.

Audubon led 48-44 going into the final eight minutes of play and held off the Wolves down the stretch.

Caden Keller led IKM-Manning’s attack with a double-double effort of 20 points and 12 boards to go with two assists and two shot blocks.

Ben Ramsey added 15 points and two boards, while Reed Hinners had 11 points, six boards, two assists and two steals.

Cooper Irlmeier had six points and six assists, while Lane Sams had six points as well. Ross Kusel finished with three points, five boards and four assists for the Wolves.