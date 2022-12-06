 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IKM-Manning teams knock off Riverside

  • 0

The IKM-Manning basketball teams were victorious over Oakland Riverside in Western Iowa Conference action on Friday night at Manning.

In game one, IKM-Manning’s Mabel Langel recorded a double-double in leading the Wolves to a 64-59 victory.

In game two, eight different players scored for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves remained unbeaten on the young season with a 43-34 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.

Girls’ results

Friday’s five-point victory was the first win of the season for IKM-Manning, which went to 1-0 in WIC play and 1-1 overall.

The Wolves raced out to a 25-11 first-quarter lead and led 42-21 lead at halftime.

Riverside then outscored Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club 38-22 in the second half to make it a tight game at the end.

People are also reading…

Langel paced the Wolves with a double-double effort of 25 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and three steals.

Kaitlynn Spoelstra tallied 14 points, six boards, three steals and one assist.

Morgan Hanson finished with 13 points, five boards and four assists.

Anna Stangl also had six points, four boards, four assists and four steals.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Abbagail Neiheisel also had four points, three boards and three assists, while Emmie Ring had two points and two steals.

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning opened WIC play on Friday night with a nice nine-point victory over Riverside.

The win moved Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club to 2-0 on the season.

The Wolves led 25-15 at halftime and 35-23 after three quarters of play.

IKM-Manning helped its cause by hitting 16-of-24 free throws on the night.

Cooper Irlmeier led the winners with 11 points to go with five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one shot block.

Caden Keller added nine points, nine boards, three blocks, two assists and one steal.

Reed Hinners chipped in with seven points, eight boards, one assist and one steal.

Ben Ramsey had six points, two boards, two assists and two steals.

Ross Kusel also had four points, two boards and one assist. Eli Dreyer finished with two points, three boards and three assists.

Lane Sams also had three points for the Wolves.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monarch wrestling preview

Monarch wrestling preview

Numbers-wise, Denison-Schleswig will enter the 2022-23 wrestling season with an outstanding athlete-filled roster of 58 boys under veteran hea…

Michigan fends off Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten title; College Football Playoff on deck

Michigan fends off Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten title; College Football Playoff on deck

INDIANAPOLIS — Only one goal remains on Michigan’s checklist. The Wolverines set out this season with a list of four items they hoped to accomplish. During the regular season, they checked off two of them with wins over rivals Michigan State and Ohio State, and on Saturday, they crossed off a third. Michigan remains unbeaten at 13-0 after winning its second straight Big Ten championship — goal ...

The Dolphins have seen the 49ers offense up close this season. Now, they try to shut it down

The Dolphins have seen the 49ers offense up close this season. Now, they try to shut it down

The Dolphins’ defense has a unique perspective as it prepares for the San Francisco 49ers offense this week. For months, the unit has seen its own offense operate the Shanahan scheme that first-year coach Mike McDaniel has brought to Miami. Ahead of Sunday’s road game against the 49ers, the defense is leaning on all those resources as the unit seeks to replicate much of last week’s performance ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

Recommended for you