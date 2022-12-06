IKM-Manning teams knock off Riverside

The IKM-Manning basketball teams were victorious over Oakland Riverside in Western Iowa Conference action on Friday night at Manning.

In game one, IKM-Manning’s Mabel Langel recorded a double-double in leading the Wolves to a 64-59 victory.

In game two, eight different players scored for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves remained unbeaten on the young season with a 43-34 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.

Girls’ results

Friday’s five-point victory was the first win of the season for IKM-Manning, which went to 1-0 in WIC play and 1-1 overall.

The Wolves raced out to a 25-11 first-quarter lead and led 42-21 lead at halftime.

Riverside then outscored Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club 38-22 in the second half to make it a tight game at the end.

Langel paced the Wolves with a double-double effort of 25 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and three steals.

Kaitlynn Spoelstra tallied 14 points, six boards, three steals and one assist.

Morgan Hanson finished with 13 points, five boards and four assists.

Anna Stangl also had six points, four boards, four assists and four steals.

Abbagail Neiheisel also had four points, three boards and three assists, while Emmie Ring had two points and two steals.

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning opened WIC play on Friday night with a nice nine-point victory over Riverside.

The win moved Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club to 2-0 on the season.

The Wolves led 25-15 at halftime and 35-23 after three quarters of play.

IKM-Manning helped its cause by hitting 16-of-24 free throws on the night.

Cooper Irlmeier led the winners with 11 points to go with five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one shot block.

Caden Keller added nine points, nine boards, three blocks, two assists and one steal.

Reed Hinners chipped in with seven points, eight boards, one assist and one steal.

Ben Ramsey had six points, two boards, two assists and two steals.

Ross Kusel also had four points, two boards and one assist. Eli Dreyer finished with two points, three boards and three assists.

Lane Sams also had three points for the Wolves.