IKM-Manning teams split Western Iowa matchups with Wheelers

The IKM-Manning girls and boys split with Audubon in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Manning.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls saw a two-game winning streak end after a 58-40 setback.
In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club posted a 24-point fourth quarter en route to a 53-40 triumph over the visiting Wheelers.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 18-point loss dropped Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club to 3-5 in WIC play and 3-7 overall.
IKM-Manning trailed by only three points at 17-14 after one quarter, but then the Wolves were outscored 14-5 in the second, as the Wheelers led 31-19 at halftime.
Audubon then led 44-26 going into the fourth.
Bianca Cadwell paced IKM-Manning with a double-double effort of 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Mabel Langel added eight points, four boards and two assists.
Bailee Germer had six points and two boards, while Abby Neiheisel finished with three points, four boards, one assist, one steal and one shot block.
Megan Williams also had four points and one board for the Wolves.
Boys’ results
With Friday’s 13-point win, IKM-Manning earned its second victory in three games, as the Wolves moved to 2-6 in WIC competition and 3-7 overall.
IKM-Manning trailed 24-19 at halftime, but rallied to tie the game at 29-29 at the end of three quarters.
The Wolves then outscored the Wheelers by a 24-11 margin over the final eight minutes for the win.
Ross Kusel led IKM-Manning’s attack with 18 points to go with seven boards, two assists and one steal.
Nolan Ramsey added 12 points, four assists and three steals.
Amos Rasmussen netted nine points with four boards and two assists.
Conner Halbur contributed six points, two boards and two steals in the contest.
Luke Ramsey had four points, two boards and three assists, while Caden Keller finished with four points and nine boards for the Wolves.