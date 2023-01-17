IKM-Manning teams split with Lo-Ma

The IKM-Manning basketball team hosted Logan-Magnolia in makeup Western Iowa Conference basketball games on Thursday night at Manning.

In game one, the IKM-Manning boys bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Underwood with a 51-34 victory over Levi Ettleman’s Lo-Ma club.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning girls gave a quality Lo-Ma team all it could handle before suffering a 44-40 loss to the visiting Panthers.

Boys’ results

Thursday’s 17-point win for IKM-Manning moved Keith Wagner’s club to 5-3 in WIC play and 7-4 overall.

It was the fifth victory in six games for IKM-Manning, which turned a slim 10-9 lead after one quarter into a 25-15 advantage at halfime after outscoring Lo-Ma 15-6 in the second quarter.

Lo-Ma outscored the Wolves 11-6 in the third en route to pulling to within 31-26 going into the fourth.

Just three minutes in, Lo-Ma tied the game at 34-34, but the Panthers would not score again, as the host Wolves scored the game’s final 17 points to win going away.

Ross Kusel paced IKM-Manning with 17 points.

He drained five, three-point baskets in the game, including four in the second half alone en route to netting 14 of his 17 points after halftime.

Kusel also finished with four steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block.

Caden Keller added 12 points, nine boards and two blocks. He scored eight of his 12 in the first half.

Ben Ramsey contributed 10 points, all in the first half. He added four boards, two assists and two steals on the night.

Eli Dreyer had seven points and four boards.

Reed Hinners tallied three points, 10 boards and one assist.

Lane Sams finished with two points, two boards and three steals, while Hunter Smith wound up with two assists, one board and one steal for the Wolves.

The two teams combined to shoot only nine free throws, as IKM-Manning was 7-of-8 and Lo-Ma 0-of-1.

Girls’ results

Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club put together one of its best defensive efforts all season in creating havoc for visiting Lo-Ma all night.

In the end, Lo-Ma pulled out a four-point win in moving to 7-2 in WIC play and 9-3 overall.

The loss, on the other hand, was the third in four games for an IKM-Manning club that fell to 4-4 in league play and 4-7 overall.

Lo-Ma led 12-8 after one quarter. IKM-Manning outscored the Panthers 10-6 in the second to pull even at 18-18 at halftime.

Each team netted 10 points in the third quarter, as the two squads went into the fourth tied at 28-28.

IKM-Manning led 32-29 before a Lo-Ma three-pointer tied it at 32-32 with five minutes remaining.

The Panthers then got back-to-back three-point efforts for a 38-32 lead.

Trailing 42-38 late, IKM-Manning’s Morgan Hanson buried two free throws with just over 20 seconds left to make it 42-40.

IKM-Manning had a chance to tie, but a turnover led to a foul and Lo-Ma’s Macanna Guritz hit two free throws down the stretch to seal the win for the Panthers.

Abby Neiheisel led IKM-Manning’s attack with 14 points to go with two boards and two steals.

Mabel Langel added 12 points, including nine in the second half. She added six boards, two assists and one steal.

Hanson had a nice all-around game with eight points, seven boards, four assists and one steal.

Taylor Beckendorf had four points, one board, one assist and one steal.

Anna Stangl finished with two points, six boards, two assists and one steal as well for a Wolves’ squad that forced Lo-Ma into 23 turnovers on the night.

IKM-Manning committed 16 violations.