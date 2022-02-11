IKM-Manning teams split with Rams in non-league matchups

The IKM-Manning girls and boys were in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Audubon.

The opener was the regular season finale for the IKM-Manning girls, as the Wolves lost a 70-46 decision to the host Wheelers.

In the nightcap, the Audubon boys limited IKM-Manning to single digits for three quarters, as the Wheelers picked up a 54-43 triumph over Keith Wagner’s Wolves’ squad.

Girls’ results

The IKM-Manning girls got off to a good start, as the Wolves led 12-11 after one quarter on Tuesday night.

Audubon, though, took control in the second quarter, outscoring IKM-Manning 22-9 en route to a 33-21 lead at the halftime break.

The Wheelers then outscored their visitors 22-13 in the third quarter for a 55-34 lead going into the fourth.

Tuesday’s 24-point loss finished IKM-Manning at 6-10 in WIC play and the regular season at 7-14 overall.

Abby Neiheisel led IKM-Manning’s attack with 13 points and eight rebounds to go with three steals.

Mabel Langel had 10 points and three boards.

Macie Doyel added eight points. Bianca Cadwell had six points, four boards and two assists.

Taylor Ferneding also had two points, eight boards, three assists and three steals.

Morgan Hanson finished with two points, four boards and two assists.

Emmie Ring wound up with three points for the Wolves.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s 11-point loss was IKM-Manning’s second setback of the season to Audubon, as the Wolves finished 3-13 in WIC play, while falling to 5-15 overall on the season.

Audubon set the tone early on, as the Wheelers led 14-7 after one quarter and went into halftime with a 27-15 advantage.

The hosts then led 38-24 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Amos Rasmussen led IKM-Manning with 15 points, adding two boards and two assists.

Lane Sams netted seven points with two boards and two steals.

Nolan Ramsey contributed six points, four boards and two assists as well.

Ross Kusel had four points, three boards and two assists.

Luke Ramsey finished with four points and two steals, while Caden Keller had two points and five boards.