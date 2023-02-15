The IKM-Manning girls and boys were in nonconference basketball action against Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U on February 6 at Manning.

In game one, the MV/A-O/CO-U girls posted a 29-point first quarter en route to a 75-41 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys recorded a 20-0 run in the second quarter en route to a lopsided 68-34 triumph over the visiting Rams.

Girls’ results

The 34-point defeat was the third loss in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 6-15 overall.

MV/A-O/CO-U raced out to a 29-6 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a 47-21 advantage over the Wolves, which shot just 29 percent from the field and turned the ball over 35 times on the night.

A 22-9 scoring difference for MV/A-O/CO-U in the third opened up a 69-30 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 17 points to go with two rebounds and two steals.

Morgan Hanson added eight points, five boards and four steals. Abby Neiheisel also had seven points and two steals.

Taylor Beckendorf finished with four points, three boards, two assists and two steals.

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning picked up its fourth straight win, as the Wolves improved to 13-8 overall on the year.

Leading 19-8 after one quarter, IKM-Manning recorded a 20-0 run in the second quarter and went into the halftime break with a comfortable 40-13 advantage.

That was pretty much the difference, as IKM-Manning held a slim 28-21 scoring advantage in the second half.

Ross Kusel led the Wolves with 18 points, adding three boards and two steals.

Ben Ramsey chipped in with nine points and two assists. Lane Sams had nine points, six boards and two assists.

Caden Keller netted eight points with five boards, three assists and three blocks, while Ben Langel had eight points and two boards for the winners.