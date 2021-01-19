IKM-Manning teams split with Tri-Center in league play

The IKM-Manning basketball teams traveled to Neola on Saturday and returned home with a Western Iowa Conference split against Tri-Center.
In game one, the IKM-Manning girls forced Tri-Center into 31 turnovers and jumped up 22-6 after one quarter en route to a 70-45 victory.
In game two, the IKM-Manning boys struggled offensively for the majority of the game, as the Wolves were limited to single digits in all four quarters in a 64-25 loss to the host Trojans.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning snapped a two-game losing streak, as the Wolves improved to 3-5 in WIC play and 3-7 overall with Saturday’s 25-point victory.
Up by 16 after the initial eight minutes, IKM-Manning outscored T-C 17-8 in the second for a 39-14 advantage at halftime.
The Wolves then led 53-30 going into the fourth.
Both teams scored 31 points in the second half.
IKM-Manning had three players reach double figures, led by Alexa Ahrenholtz, who poured in 24 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists.
Macie Doyel added 15 points, six boards, three assists and three steals.
Nicole Hanson also had 15 points, three steals and two assists. She scored her 15 points on five, three-point baskets.
Bianca Cadwell contributed six points, six boards, three assists and three steals. Bre Muhlbauer had three points and three steals, while Taylor Ferneding finished with four points, three boards, three steals and two assists.
The Wolves collected 18 steals in the win and sank 11 three-point field goals in the win.
Hanson led her team with five three-pointers, followed by Doyel with three, Ahrenholtz with two and Morgan Hanson with one.
Morgan Hanson added five boards for the winners.
Boys’ results
Saturday’s 39-point loss was the second setback in a row for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves fell to 2-6 in WIC action and 3-7 overall.
IKM-Manning found it rough going on the offensive end, as Keith Wagner’s club failed to score more than eight points in any of the four quarters against the Trojans.
T-C led 19-8 after one quarter, 33-12 at halftime and 46-19 after three quarters of play.
IKM-Manning was just 3-of-18 from three-point range and 10-of-46 overall from the field for 21.7 percent.
T-C, on the other hand, was 8-of-17 from behind the three-point arc and 24-of-47 overall from the field for 51.1 percent.
Brody Swearingen led IKM-Manning with nine points and six boards.
Kyler Rasmussen added eight points, three boards, two assists and one steal.
Connor Keller had three points, two boards and one steal. Hayden McLaughlin also had three points and one board.
Cooper Irlmeier wound up with two points, three boards, one assist and one steal for the Wolves.