IKM-Manning teams sweep Audubon

The IKM-Manning girls’ and boys’ basketball teams were victorious over Audubon in Western Iowa Conference action on Friday night at Audubon.

In game one, the IKM-Manning girls won for the second time in three games, as the Wolves picked up a 56-24 victory.

In game two, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning boys’ squad earned its fourth consecutive win with a 55-38 triumph over the host Wheelers.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 32-point win improved Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club to 4-2 in WIC play and 4-5 overall.

IKM-Manning raced to a 13-2 first-quarter lead and a 12-3 advantage in the second opened up a 25-5 lead for the Wolves at halftime.

Up 36-15 after three quarters, IKM-Manning outscored the host Wheelers 20-9 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Abby Neiheisel had a big game for IKM-Manning with 20 points, seven rebounds, four steals and one assist.

Mabel Langel also had 20 points, eight boards, four steals and one assist for the Wolves.

Morgan Hanson netted seven points with five boards, three assists and one steal.

Emmie Ring finished with four points, three boards, three steals and two assists.

Emma Branning also had three points and two boards, while Anna Stangl wound up with two points, 11 boards, three steals and two assists.

Taylor Beckendorf chipped in with seven boards for the winners.

Boys’ results

In picking up its fourth straight win, IKM-Manning moved to 4-2 in WIC play and 6-3 overall on the season.

The Wolves led 12-9 after one quarter and went into halftime with a 31-23 advantage.

IKM-Manning used a 13-8 scoring advantage in the third to take a 44-31 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Three IKM-Manning boys reached double figures.

Ben Ramsey paced the Wolves with 21 points, adding two boards, two assists and two steals.

Reed Hinners tallied 14 points with five boards, two assists and one steal.

Ross Kusel also had 10 points, four assists, two boards and one steal.

Caden Keller finished with seven points, 10 boards, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

Hunter Smith contributed two points, two boards, one assist and one steal.

Lane Sams also had four boards for the Wolves, while Eli Dreyer had one point, one board and one steal.