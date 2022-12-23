IKM-Manning teams sweep Missouri Valley

The IKM-Manning basketball teams were victorious in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Missouri Valley.

In game one, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club snapped a three-game losing streak with a 56-36 victory away from home.

The nightcap went right down to the wire with Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning boys’ club pulling off a 64-62 triumph over the host Big Reds.

Girls’ results Tuesday’s 20-point victory moved the IKM-Manning girls to 3-2 in WIC play and 3-4 overall.

IKM-Manning led by only three at 10-7 after one quarter, but then the Wolves outscored the Lady Reds 22-7 in the second to take a 32-14 lead at halftime.

IKM-Manning then led 46-23 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Morgan Hanson paced IKM-Manning with 18 points to go with three steals.

Mabel Langel recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards to go with two assists and one steal.

Taylor Beckendorf had nine points, eight boards, two assists and two steals in a nice all-around performance.

Emmie Ring tallied four points with three boards, three assists and three steals. Kaitlynn Spoelstra also had four points, five boards, four steals and two assists.

Anna Stangl finished with four points, four boards and two assists as well for the winners.

Boys’ results

The IKM-Manning boys will head into the Christmas break on a two-game win streak after a second consecutive tight game down the stretch.

The win moved the Wolves to 3-2 in WIC play and 4-3 overall after seven games.

Tuesday’s game was tight throughout.

Missouri Valley led 18-17 after one quarter, but IKM-Manning went into halftime with a slim 36-25 lead.

Missouri Valley then led by one at 50-49 going into the fourth.

The Big Reds led 59-58 before IKM-Manning recorded six straight points for a 64-59 advantage.

A three-point basket for Missouri Valley cut IKM-Manning’s lead to 64-62 with 3.1 seconds remaining.

After a foul, IKM-Manning’s Ross Kusel missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation.

Missouri Valley rebounded the miss and got a timeout. A long pass down the court ended up going out of bounds, as IKM-Manning would escape by two points.

Four IKM-Manning boys reached double figures.

Ben Ramsey scored 16 points with five boards, three assists and two steals.

Caden Keller added 14 points, seven boards and three shot blocks.

Kusel finished with 13 points, three boards, two assists, two steals and one block, while Cooper Irlmeier had 11 points, six boards and two steals.

Reed Hinners contributed seven points and three boards. Eli Dreyer had two points and two steals with Lane Sams having one point and two boards for the Wolves.