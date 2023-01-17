IKM-Manning teams sweep Riverside

The IKM-Manning girls and boys were winners over Riverside in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Oakland.

In game one, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club took control in the third quarter, as the Wolves picked up a 38-25 victory.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys had four players reach double figures, as the Wolves pulled out a 59-53 victory in overtime against the host Bulldogs.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday night, as the Wolves beat Riverside for the second time this season in going to 5-4 in WIC play and 5-7 overall.

Riverside led 8-5 after one quarter, but IKM-Manning scored 11 of the 18 points in the second to take a 16-15 lead at halftime.

IKM-Manning found a little breathing room in the third, as the Wolves outscored the hosts 13-4 for a 29-19 lead going into the fourth.

Mabel Langel led the winners with 11 points, adding five rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Abby Neiheisel had seven points, seven boards, four steals and three assists.

Emmie Ring finished with seven points, four boards, two assists and two steals.

Morgan Hanson tallied six points, six boards and three assists. Anna Stangl also had five points, seven boards and three steals.

Taylor Beckendorf wound up with two points, two boards and two steals as well.

Boys’ results

Friday’s six-point win in overtime for IKM-Manning was its sixth triumph in seven games, as the Wolves moved to 6-3 in WIC competition and 8-4 overall in beating Riverside for the second time this season.

Riverside led 36-33 through three quarters and scored the first five points of the fourth to take a 41-33 lead.

IKM-Manning answered with a 15-0 run for a 48-41 lead, but the Wolves couldn’t put Riverside away at the free throw line, as the Bulldogs scored the final seven points in regulation to force overtime tied at 48-48.

IKM-Manning then outscored Riverside 11-5 in the extra, four-minute session for the win.

Ross Kusel paced IKM-Manning with 19 points, adding three boards and two assists.

Reed Hinners recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards to go with two assists.

Caden Keller also had a double-double with 10 points and 17 boards with four shot blocks and two assists.

Ben Ramsey finished with 10 points and four assists. Eli Dreyer had seven points, while Lane Sams had two points and five boards.