The IKM-Manning girls and boys were winners over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on January 31 at Manning.

In game one, the IKM-Manning girls were able to snap a five-game losing streak with a 53-22 victory at home.

In game two, the IKM-Manning boys snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-46 triumph over the visiting Big Reds.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning picked up its second win of the season over Missouri Valley, as the Wolves moved to 6-8 in WIC play and 6-12 overall.

The Wolves used a big third quarter to pull away.

Gene Rasmussen’s club led 22-11 at halftime and followed that up with a 21-3 scoring advantage in the third to take a 43-14 lead into the fourth.

Abby Neiheisel and Mabel Langel led the way for IKM-Manning.

Neiheisel poured in 14 points with seven rebounds and five steals, while Langel added 13 points, seven boards and four steals.

Emmie Ring had nine points, three assists and two steals.

Morgan Hanson finished with five points, 12 boards, three assists and two steals, while Taylor Beckendorf had four points and two steals for the Wolves.

Ali McGinn chipped in with three points, three boards and two steals, while Anna Stangl had two points, five assists and three boards.

Boys’ results

Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club used a pair of second-half runs to break away for a 17-point victory over Missouri Valley.

The first win in four games for IKM-Manning moved the Wolves to 8-6 in WIC play and 10-8 overall.

The two teams were tied at 21-21 at halftime.

A 13-0 run to end the third quarter for IKM-Manning put the hosts up 10 at 44-34 to start the fourth.

A 10-0 run at one point over the final eight minutes enabled the Wolves to pull away for the lopsided win.

Four Wolves scored in double figures.

Ben Ramsey led the way with 18 points to go with three boards and two assists.

Caden Keller added 15 points and seven boards.

Reed Hinners chipped in with 13 points, five boards and two assists, while Ross Kusel had 10 points, seven boards and two assists.

Cooper Irlmeier also had two points, seven boards and three assists for the winners.