IKM-Manning’s quality of athletes and experienced upperclassmen led to a very successful girls’ track and field season a year ago for the Wolves.

Second-year head coach Emma Konkler-Petersen is expecting that success to continue in 2023 with 12 letterwinners back in uniform from a team that captured three meet championships last spring.

Konkler will have a total of 28 girls out this season with a breakdown of eight seniors, three juniors, 10 sophomores and seven freshmen.

Eight of the 12 returning veterans are juniors and seniors, as IKM-Manning brings back five girls that competed in three events in the Class 1A portion of the state track and field meet at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Returning letterwinners for the Wolves are seniors Madelyn Snyder, Amber Halbur, Emmie Ring, Julianna Stribe, Kaitlynn Spoelstra and Mabel Langel; juniors Abby Neiheisel and Audrey Meneough; and sophomores Emily Albertsen, Taylor Beckendorf, Raegan Garrison and Hannah McKinney.

Albertsen competed in two events for the Wolves at the state meet a year ago.

Individually, Albertsen placed 21st in the 3,000-meter run in 12:16.89.

Albertsen is one of three girls back from the Wolves’ state-qualifying 4x800 relay team that placed 16th in Class 1A in 10:39.24.

Other 4x800 girls back are Stribe and Ring.

Beckendorf and Snyder, on the other hand, both return from IKM-Manning’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay team that finished 19th overall in 4:19.58.

Snyder and Halbur also were members of the Wolves’ 2021 state-qualifying sprint medley relay team, according to Konkler.

“We’re very excited to get the season going. We have a lot of upperclassmen returning that have had success and done a nice job motivating the underclassmen,” Konkler said.

“We had a lot of success with our middle-distance and distance groups a year ago and many of those athletes are back, so that should help us to put together some solid relays,” she added.

“We also had a very successful hurdle squad that showed huge improvement last season and has the potential to be very competitive this year.”

Besides the two-year senior veterans already listed, other seniors out this year are Nuria Bachofer and Brianna Rosonke.

Emily Blankenship joins Meneough and Neiheisel in the junior class.

Other sophomores out are Alikxa McGinn, Emma Branning, Sarah Christensen, Laynie Gawley, Regan Grau and Kennady Bertelsen.

Freshmen out this season are Abby Wanser, Anna Stangl, Ashley Wiskus, Grace Carroll, Karlee Arp, Kori Sybesma and Samantha Doyel.

“Right now, our only concern is finding some additional sprinters to fill roles in the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley relays,” Konkler stated.

“We’ve seen a lot of athletes motivated to step up and fill those roles, though,” the Wolves’ boss added.

2023 Schedule

March

30 — Audubon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

April

4 — Denison-Schleswig Invitational at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 10 — Carroll Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 14 — East Sac County Invitational at Sac City, 4:30 p.m.; 17 — Ace Nelson Relays at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 20 — O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove, 4:30 p.m.; 25 — Audubon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 27 — A-C/GC Invitational at Guthrie Center, 4:30 p.m.

May

2 — Western Iowa Conference Meet at Underwood, 4 p.m.; 4 — South Central Calhoun Invitational at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.; 8 — Boyer Valley Invitational at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.